Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.45. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 6,474 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Dover Motorsports comprises about 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 3.11% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

