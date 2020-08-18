Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77, 7,402 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 146,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.