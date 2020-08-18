FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Shares Up 0%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.16, approximately 13,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 17,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Shares Up 0%
FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Shares Up 0%
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Relay Therapeutics
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Relay Therapeutics
Equitrans Midstream – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Equitrans Midstream – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Northland Power
Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Northland Power
Docebo – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Docebo – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Cineplex – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Cineplex – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report