Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) in the last few weeks:

  • 8/10/2020 – Relay Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/10/2020 – Relay Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/10/2020 – Relay Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/10/2020 – Relay Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

