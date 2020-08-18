Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ: ETRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/11/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

8/11/2020 – Equitrans Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

7/21/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

7/14/2020 – Equitrans Midstream is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.