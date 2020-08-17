DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,139 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,054 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 33,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 49.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

