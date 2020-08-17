Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 226 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $232.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $238.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.63.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,888,248. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.