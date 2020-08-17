IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 700 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 649.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 835,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 724,405 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,300,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $116,545,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,437 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $47.97 on Monday. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

