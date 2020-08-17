Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brinker International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Brinker International to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $23,056,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 206.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 70.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 776.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

