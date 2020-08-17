Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,833 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Universal Health Services worth $17,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 106,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $114.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.62. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.