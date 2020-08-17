Banco Santander S.A. Sells 22,541 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,541 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.24 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average is $144.12. The company has a market capitalization of $390.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.