Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.12. The stock has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

