Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,740 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

