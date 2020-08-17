Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BofA Securities downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

HASI opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a current ratio of 26.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 97.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 416,949 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 413,900 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 405.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,247 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

