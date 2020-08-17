Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 34,881 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 301.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 570,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.0% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $38.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

