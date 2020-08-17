Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 162.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,069 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $78,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after buying an additional 959,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 717,043 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,457,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after buying an additional 402,306 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,132 shares of company stock worth $9,257,501. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $68.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.