Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.17. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

NYSE:TER opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,574 shares of company stock worth $6,529,690. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,011,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

