Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $437,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,124.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $27,290,707.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,542,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,575,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 955,140 shares of company stock worth $112,723,927 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $126.95 on Monday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

