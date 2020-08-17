Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $437,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,124.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $27,290,707.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,542,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,575,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 955,140 shares of company stock worth $112,723,927 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $126.95 on Monday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $437,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings Inc
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $437,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Has $306,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc.
IFP Advisors Inc Has $306,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Holdings Boosted by TCW Group Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Holdings Boosted by TCW Group Inc.
Swiss National Bank Buys 34,900 Shares of Etsy Inc
Swiss National Bank Buys 34,900 Shares of Etsy Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 5,311 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 5,311 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Brinker International Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stephens
Brinker International Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stephens


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report