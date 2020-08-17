IFP Advisors Inc Has $306,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 778.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 663,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

Shares of CTXS opened at $136.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

