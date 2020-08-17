Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

