Swiss National Bank Buys 34,900 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $28,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $54,450,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 111.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,706,000 after purchasing an additional 723,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $8,732,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,683 shares of company stock valued at $32,394,880. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $129.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $141.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.