Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stephens

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. OTR Global lowered shares of Brinker International to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of EAT opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

