Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 18,353 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $106.32 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.