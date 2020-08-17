Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 170,017 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,017 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after buying an additional 2,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after buying an additional 344,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,131,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,840,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,077,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

