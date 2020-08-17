CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

