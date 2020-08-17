IFP Advisors Inc Sells 377 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

