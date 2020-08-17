$0.91 EPS Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth $739,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Silgan by 2,948.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 394,648 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 27.3% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 512,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $37.83 on Friday. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.