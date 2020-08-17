Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells $80,578.98 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $80,578.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.0% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 115.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

