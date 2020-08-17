Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells $80,578.98 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $80,578.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.0% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 115.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
