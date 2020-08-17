Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after buying an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.24 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

