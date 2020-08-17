Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.24 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

