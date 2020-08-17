AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,996 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.