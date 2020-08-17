Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 287 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,354,000 after buying an additional 420,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after buying an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

