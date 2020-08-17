Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 642 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $136.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.07 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average of $136.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

