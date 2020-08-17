Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $358,000 Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after buying an additional 958,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Murphy Oil by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 3,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 391,944 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Murphy Oil by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

MUR stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 3.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $157,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $179,731. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.