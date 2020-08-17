Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PING has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.39.

PING stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $327,128,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,740,435 shares of company stock valued at $365,047,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 209.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ping Identity in the second quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

