EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.83.

EOG opened at $47.97 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,227,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,623 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,395,000 after purchasing an additional 326,652 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

