Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brinker International by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Brinker International by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.