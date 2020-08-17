AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

COLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

