Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 1,811.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

NYSE:WPM opened at $50.55 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.