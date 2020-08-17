Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,482 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 679.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 119.1% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

