Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.