Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $489,000 Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.9% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 207,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HASI opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a current ratio of 26.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 54.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

