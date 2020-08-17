IFP Advisors Inc Has $295,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,309,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 75.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 474,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 52.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,527. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KSU stock opened at $183.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $195.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.