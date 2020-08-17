Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,410 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 97.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,079,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $47,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

BUD stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $98.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

