Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

NYSE FTCH opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 3.09. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,537,000 after purchasing an additional 205,387 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 689,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

