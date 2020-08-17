IFP Advisors Inc Has $345,000 Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 733.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

