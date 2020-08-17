Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $102.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.