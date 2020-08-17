IFP Advisors Inc Sells 9,836 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after acquiring an additional 356,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,555 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,716,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,123,000 after buying an additional 274,882 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $279.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.48. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

