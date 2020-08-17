Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $31.00 at BTIG Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $20.50 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTCH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. China Renaissance Securities raised Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 3.09. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $154,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.