Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Centurylink worth $36,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Centurylink by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 4.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Centurylink by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in Centurylink by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 457,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 1.3% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 106,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

